Volvo Malaysia hosts padel tournament

Volvo Malaysia hosts its first-ever Volvo Padel Open tournament, which will be Malaysia’s first official and largest tournament. 500 padel players will compete from June 8-9, and the finalists will compete in the grand finals on 15 June 2024 at ASCARO Padel & Social Club. The winners can take home prizes worth up to 100,000 Malaysian Ringgit.

Each team will pay a fee of 200 Malaysian Ringgit in order to participate, but if one person on the team is a Volvo owner, they get a 100 Malaysian Ringgit discount. Paddle players can compete in one of three categories, including Intermediate, Open and Women’s. Furthermore, there will be coaching clinics for players in the Open and Women’s categories from 1-2 June.

Padel is a relatively new sport, and has been named to be the fastest growing sport in the world. Allegedly, there are more than 25 million paddle players spread out over 110 countries. The sport is also very popular in Volvo’s homeland, Sweden, where hundreds of thousands play the new sport.

According to Volvo, padel fits well with the car brand. As Patricia Yaw, head of marketing and public relations at Volvo Car Malaysia put it, Volvo as well as padel “focuses on people, a lifestyle-driven experience and constant technological innovation”.

Interested readers can sign up to the tournament here.