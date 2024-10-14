Denmark is bolstering Indonesia’s efforts to tackle food loss and waste, a significant issue impacting the Southeast Asian nation’s food security and economy. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration recently committed to aiding Indonesia with strategic cooperation and expert guidance.

In a statement, Nita Yulianis of Indonesia’s National Food Agency (Bapanas) emphasized the importance of Denmark’s support in developing action plans to reduce food loss and waste. Bilateral talks between Bapanas and the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration took place in Jakarta, focusing on data collection and incentives to combat food waste.

Denmark’s assistance comes as Indonesia faces substantial food waste, amounting to 23-48 million tons annually. The collaboration aims to slash FLW by 75% by 2045, benefiting both nations’ sustainability goals.

Source: Antara News / Bapanas