Press Secretary Timo Sysiö on the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in Beijing

In the Embassy of Finland in Beijing’s new blog post, Press Secretary Timo Sysiö writes about the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics were held from 4 to 20 February and the Paralympics were held from 4-13 March in Beijing and were the most-watched Winter Olympic Games in history.

Despite being shadowed by the pandemic, the international boycott, and the crisis in Ukraine, the Games appeared to the Chinese audience as a success story, supported by positive social media updates from foreign athletes distributed in the media.

As a winter sports country, Finland also gained a lot of visibility.

Read the blog post here