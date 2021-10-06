Finnish Counsellor attended conference on China’s meat import in Tianjin

Anna-Stiina Antola, Counsellor for Agriculture, Food, and Veterinary Affairs at the Embassy of Finland in Beijing recently attended the 2021 Summit Forum on the development trend of meat import trade in Tianjin, the major port city in northeastern China.

The conference on China’s meat import, analysis of trends, and views in Tianjin was organized by Tianjin’s trade office and Chinese and Tianjin meat associations.

Tianjin is China’s largest import port of frozen foods and serves especially Beijing and northern cities.

The conference focused on the current state of Chinese meat production and the situation of the African swine fever epidemic, the restrictions on imports of COVID-19, consumer habits, and the operations of customs warehouses, the Embassy states.

Finland has signed health conditions agreements with China on several food categories, which has allowed them to be exported. Exports of pig meat started in 2017 and have grown strongly several years in a row, with 58,9 million euros last year.