Sandy Stuvik racing in Thailand Super Series 2024

Sandy Stuvik , the Thai Norwegian racing driver, is likely to be among the top three in the Thailand Super Series 2024 after the past weekend at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. The first two events took place at Buriram and Bangsaen respectively, this weekend and the next round of the Thailand Super Series will take place at the Sepang International Circuit. The next will be from the 23rd to 25th of August 2024..

This past weekend, Saturday morning was the qualifying sessions in which Sandy secured P3 for the start of Race 5. His teammate Deng Yi secured P7 for Race 6.

Race 5 took place on Saturday afternoon, with Sandy taking the start. The Thai driver claimed 2nd place off the line and held his position until the pit window opened and when he could hand over to his teammate Deng Yi. Deng Yi rejoined the race in 5th position but he managed to catch and pass another car before the finish, giving the pair a 4th place when the flag dropped.

Race 6 was scheduled to take place at midday on Sunday, but was eventually cancelled due to safety concerns.