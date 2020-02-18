SAS and Finnair postpone departures to China once again

Originally the Scandinavian flight company only halted their flights to China until 29 February 2020 as a result of the novel coronavirus.

“A new evaluation of the situation regarding the coronavirus has been conducted, and SAS has decided to halt all departures to and from Shanghai and Beijing until 29 March 2020,” states the Scandinavian airline in a press release.

All customers of SAS who have booked tickets to China in the timeframe in which departures are suspended can get their ticket refunded or booked to a new flight.

The Finnish airline company Finnair have also decided to prolong their cancellation of flights to mainland China with another month. The flights to Chinese cities such as Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai and Guangzhou are now halted until ‘the end of winter-season’, 28 March 2020, reports Finnair in a press release.

Customers whose flights have been cancelled can change their travel dates or get a full ticket refund by contacting Finnair customer services.

Source: SAS and Finnair