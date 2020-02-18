IKEA delays the opening of the first IKEA in the Philippines to 2021

In October 2019 IKEA Philippines reported the opening of the first IKEA in the Philippines to be initially “by the end of 2020”. But IKEA enthusiast in the Philippines will have to wait another year to experience their first IKEA.

The Swedish home interior giant has confirmed on the official IKEA Philippines website that the first store is opening in 2021. The update reports that IKEA is “preparing to make a new home” in the Philippines and that time is spent “building up our business and learning about life at home in the Philippines”.

“Come 2021, we will open an IKEA store in Pasay City to give millions of Filipinos easy access to a wide range of well-designes, functional home furnishing products at prices so low almost everyone will be able to afford them,” states the update from IKEA Philippines.

The IKEA in Pasay City is expected to become the biggest store in the world at 65.000 square meters – roughly the size of 150 basketball courts, reports the daily Manila Bulletin.

Founded in Sweden more than 75 years ago, IKEA is the world’s largest home interior retailer with more than 400 stores in 50 countries.

Source: Manila Bulletin