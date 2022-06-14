Scandinavians need travel insurance for most Asian countries even if fully vaccinated

With more borders easing their Covid-19 requirements for entry to welcome back ardent tourists, many people are eager to hop on the next flight to visit their favourite cities.

If you’re one of those who are raring to go, please be reminded to obtain travel insurance in Singapore before embarking on your trip because many countries are now imposing mandatory travel insurance requirements.

Regardless of whether you’re vaccinated or not, this mandate is meant to give you enhanced protection in case of unexpected medical emergencies and travel problems abroad.

With the Covid-19 virus still looming large, equipping yourself with one of the best travel insurance in Singapore may just be the extra ticket you’ll need for a dream vacation.

MANDATORY TRAVEL INSURANCE: WHICH COUNTRIES REQUIRE IT AND WHICH DON’T REQUIRE IT ANYMORE

Click this link to the the full list here.

If you’re travelling to Malaysia, as of April, travel insurance is no longer required for fully vaccinated visitors crossing the Singapore-Malaysia land border.

Similarly, Singapore has also waived the need for travel insurance for incoming visitors who are vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below.

Source: The Independent