Vietnam and Sweden step up sustainable development partnership

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), held a conference titled “Pioneer to the Possible” in the southern city on June 2 as part of efforts to boost their partnership in sustainable development.

In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Sweden Ann Mawe said Sweden is the world’s pioneer in innovation and sustainable development with hands-on experience and technological solutions enhancing green transformation.

The conference aims to be a platform for the two sides to exchange views and share innovative solutions for a sustainable future, she said.

She expressed her delight at the growing relations between the two countries over recent years, saying she hopes they will step up cooperation in innovation to go together towards a more sustainable, prosperous and climate-resilient future.

Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, spoke highly of the conference, saying both sides shared visions to accelerate sustainable activities as the world witnesses major changes and a prevalence of non-conventional threats.

He further noted that to fulfill its sustainable development goals, HCM City has been implementing a number of major projects in smart cities; digital transformation, transport planning, flooding control and wastewater treatment, development of a financial hub, education, healthcare and human resources, among others.

The city has been exerting efforts to shift from a labour-intensive economy to one of services and innovation, and to develop breakthrough technologies and a green economy and circular economy, he added.

He underscored that the city stands ready to partner with Sweden and the international community in green finance and technology as well as capacity building. He also expected the two sides to carry out programmes and investment projects to address the city’s pressing issues and to bring benefits to people and enterprises.

The event featured a series of activities, including demonstrations of technologies and green technology solutions from Sweden, and seminars on sustainable energy, production, consumption and materials.

Source: The Gioi and Vietnam