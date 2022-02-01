Singaporean and Norwegian experts to advise Swedish firm EQT’s longer-hold investment fund

The Swedish private equity firm EQT has appointed three high-caliber business executives with strong impact expertise to its EQT Future’s Mission Board.

The Swedish private equity firm said in a press release that Former CEO of Temasek, Singaporean Ho Ching, President and CEO of Yara International, Norwegian Svein Tore Holsether together with former Country Head of HSBC India, Naina Lal Kidwai will be joining the Mission Board. Hedda Pahlson-Moller, co-founder and CEO of TIIME.org was also announced as the board’s impact director.

The purpose of EQT Future’s Mission Board is to provide external objectivity to the fund’s strategic direction and set the bar high for its commitment to drive positive impact. The Mission Board will be a close sparring partner to EQT Future’s Investment Advisory Team and will challenge and support them throughout the fund’s investment processes, the company said.

EQT Future was launched in October 2021 with the ambition to elevate EQT’s platform-wide commitment to making a positive impact. The fund’s impact-driven strategy is built on three decades of future-proofing companies and it applies EQT’s active ownership model to accelerate the sustainable transformation of companies while creating attractive risk-adjusted returns.

EQT said that the new members, each of whom brings a wealth of experience from leading global corporations and NGOs, are joined by the Mission Board’s previously announced co-chairs Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever, UN Sustainability Ambassador, and co-founder of IMAGINE, and Jacob Wallenberg, Chairperson of Investor AB and vice Chairperson of ABB and Ericsson.

