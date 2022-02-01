Ambassador Lochen spread messages about gender equality in Vietnam

Norway’s Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen recently visited Hope Box, a shelter for victims of gender-based violence, in Hanoi together with other G4 country Ambassadors to Vietnam including New Zealand, Canada, and Switzerland.

Vietnam Net writes that the four Ambassadors made Tet biscuits together with the women in Hope Box to spread the message of “hope” in the new year while the Ambassadors also expressed their hope to contribute to raising awareness about gender equality and preventing gender-based violence in Vietnam.

Every year ahead of the Lunar New Year, the 4G Ambassadors visit a group of disadvantaged people in society and Hope Box is a new social enterprise model that helps Vietnamese women who experience domestic violence get stable jobs and live a new life.

During the visit, Ambassador Grete Lochen said she is grateful for the opportunity to meet and support these inspiring and strong women, and together with them share experiences and make cookies for Tet.

“Tet means Hope. I hope for a better 2022 that brings love, health, and equal opportunities to everyone, particularly women and girls who have been even more marginalized due to COVID-19,” the Ambassador said.