Singapore’s Sewage Water Beer made with rare Norwegian yeast

Singapore is turning sewage water into something useful these days. Beer! And it contains a unique type of ancient brewing yeast from Norway called kveik.

NEWBrew is made up of 95 per cent NEWater and 5 per cent of malt, hops and yeast. According to Brewerkz Singapore, the beer will leave you with a smooth toasted honey-like aftertaste and it is a highly quaffable beer suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate. Moreover, it has ingredients like premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway. The beer was launched in April this year.

According to The Straits Times, it was launched last month by national water agency PUB and local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, along with Singapore International Water Week (SIWW).

Recycling and reusing things are recommended to keep our environment sustainable. But this brewery in Singapore took recycling and reusing to another level as they turned sewage water and urine into beer. The beer NEWBrew is made with NEWater, which is Singapore’s ultra-clean and high-grade recycled water and this drink is now available in shops and bars.

Source: Jagran