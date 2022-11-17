St Andrews S107 International School to host Open Day

St Andrews International School Sukhumvit 107 is to host an Open Day on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 starting from 9.30 AM to 12 PM.

Mr. Carl Hutson, Head of School, and the school leadership team will guide prospective parents around the whole school.

For attending, please register here.

St Andrews S107 is an inclusive school for 0-18 year olds with a vibrant, green suburban campus in the heart of Bangkok. The school community is diverse in nature, with students, parents and teachers coming from over 40 different nationalities.