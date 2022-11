The 3rd Thai Silk International Fashion Week is to be held on 7 to 11 December 2022 at Royal Paragon Hall, 5th floor Siam Paragon.

There would be fashion designers from over 60 countries joining the event including the Finnish designer, Mr. Mert Otsamo.

His show is scheduled to be on Saturday, 10 December 2022 at 2.30 PM (BKK time).

For anyone interested, please feel free to save the date to join the event.

Explore more of Mr. Otsamo’s previous works on his website.