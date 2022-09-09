Community news / Norway / Singapore

Successful “New in Singapore” event at Sjømannskirken

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment

Sjømannskirken i Singapore held a successful “New in Singapore” event on 3 September 2022, with  a total of 90 participants who showed up for tacos, panel discussion and mingling.

Representatives from the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore, Innovation Norway and Norwegian Cultural Center were present.

The event is held every six months and is for everyone who has just arrived in Singapore and would like information on being a Norwegian in Singapore.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/sjomannskirken.singapore/photos/a.123961684346335/5354524827956635

