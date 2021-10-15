Sjømannskirken invite the Norwegian colony to an event about life in Singapore

On Saturday 23 October, Sjømannskirken in Singapore invite new and experienced Norwegians to the semi-annual event “New in Singapore”. The event is for Norwegians who have just arrived in the country, are still waiting to arrive, and for those who have been in Singapore for a while.

At the event, you will meet the Norwegian Ambassador to Singapore, Eivind S. Homme, representatives from NBAS (Norwegian Business Association), ANSA (Association of Norwegian students abroad), and NCC (Norwegian Cultural Center).

We will talk about both practical and useful things, as well as answer questions. For example, you will get information about where you can buy various things, suggestions for places worth visiting, how to behave in Singapore, activities you can take part in, and experiences of coping with the heat.

Due to restrictions, the event will be conducted digitally so it’s possible to attend even if you have not yet arrived in Singapore or if you are still in quarantine.

Find more information and sign up here