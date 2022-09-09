Final Norwegian Seamen Church Anniversary Bike Trip is back

The Seamen Church is to organize the10th anniversary cycle tour “Tour de Jubilee” on 8 to 16 November 2022 as it had been postponed since November 2020 due to COVID-19.

According to the Sjømannskirken – Norwegian Church Abroad’s website:

The cycling tour starts from Udon Thani in an easterly direction until we meet the Mekong, which we follow south all the way to Kong Chiam. From here, the last leg goes west to Ubon Ratchathani.

This will be a trip of a total of 781 km (possible to shorten the last stage by 44 or 80 km).

We leave Pattaya on Tuesday 8 November, and start cycling from Udon Thani on Wednesday 9 November.

Return to Sjømannskirken 16 November.

Please note, the registration deadline is on Monday 31 October 2022.

To register and learn more about the prices for attending, please visit here or contact tourdejubilee2022@gmail.com