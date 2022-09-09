Swedish documentary “I am Greta” on screen in Singapore

The Sustainability Film Festival will be presented from 19 to 22 September at Golden Mile Tower and Alliance Francais Theater. The festival is a collaboration between Embassy of Czech Republic in Singapore, French Embassy in Singapore, the Swedish Embassy in Singapore and the EU Delegation in Singapore.

The festival features three films – “Zapotek”, “Bigger than Us” and “I am Greta”.

“I am Greta” is the documentary of Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. It is told through compelling, never-before-seen footage following her rise to prominence as she sparks school strikes and protests around the world.

Following the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 , it aims to raise awareness on how each individual can contribute towards sustainable development and inspire responsible behaviour for climate action.

The Embassy of Sweden is additionally organizing a complimentary screening of the Swedish documentary ‘I am Greta’ at Alliance Française on Sept 22.

More information about the festival can be found here:

https://www.mzv.cz/…/sustainability_film_festival_sg.html