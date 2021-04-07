Swedish and Danish Trade Councils condoled over train accident in Hualien

The Swedish Representative Office in Taipei released a note to conveys their sincere condolences on the tragic loss of lives following the devastating train accident in Hualien. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the friends and families of the victims and the people of Taiwan,” the note said.

The Danish Trade Council in Taiwan stated in a similar statement:

“A tragic accident in Hualien yesterday. No Danish citizens were injured but we offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families.”

昨天上午，花蓮發生嚴重火車事故，據了解並沒有波及丹麥人，但我們誠摯的對所有罹難者的家屬表示慰問，並希望傷者能早日康復。