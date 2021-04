The 25th China International Boat Show (CIBS) is held in Shanghai 1-3 April 2021 as part of Tourism Plus Shanghai. The Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman gave a speech at the opening ceremony on 1 April 2021.

CIBS gathers many exhibitors around the world, for thousands of visitors. Several Finnish brands are also on display.

Boats and boating are dear to many Finns and thus it is no surprise that the Finnish boat industry has large potential also in the rapidly growing Chinese market.