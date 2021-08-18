Sweden highlights its longstanding tradition of working with LGBTIQ issues in Vietnam

In connection with Copenhagen 2021 WorldPride and EuroGames hosted in Copenhagen and Malmo these days, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi and the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights Sweden’s long-standing tradition of working with LGBTIQ issues in Vietnam.

Sweden’s long-standing tradition of working with LGBTIQ issues in Vietnam includes inviting several Vietnamese activists to Stockholm Pride in 2011 and thus providing inspiration for the first Hanoi Pride in 2012.

In subsequent years, several important legislative amendments followed. In 2015 the rights of transgender people were recognized by law and the ban on same-sex marriage was lifted.

Since 2017 the Nordic embassies in Hanoi have collaborated to support Hanoi Pride under the hashtag #Nordics4Equality. Normally this means arranging and sponsoring a series of activities and events that culminate in coordinated participation in the Hanoi Pride parade around Hoan Kiem Lake wearing matching colors.

“During #WorldPride, we are highlighting examples of Sweden’s efforts for all people’s right to fully enjoy human rights throughout the world,” the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi states.️