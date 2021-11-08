Nordic Embassies in Vietnam celebrate equal rights in connection with Hanoi Pride

The Nordic Embassies including the Embassy of Finland, the Embassy of Denmark, the Embassy of Sweden, and the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam affirm the Nordic Regions’ commitment to equal rights and everyone’s freedom to express their love in connection with Hanoi Pride.

Hanoi Pride is one of the most significant LGBTIQ+ (Lesbians Gay, Bisexual and Transgender, Intersex, and Queer +) events in Vietnam and it kicks off this week.

This year, Hanoi Pride is celebrating its 10th anniversary but for the second year in a row, the event will run online due to the COVID 19 situation in Vietnam.

In a statement, the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi said that although the event is online it “does not prevent us from showing our support for love, diversity, equality and human rights of LGBTIQ+ persons in Vietnam. Please join us – Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden in celebrating.”

Find more information about Hanoi Pride here