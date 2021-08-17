Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries is ending his tour of duties in the Philippines

Ambassador Harald Fries is now ending his tour of duty in the Philippines after five years, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila writes in a recent update.

“It is under his leadership that the Embassy of Sweden reopened in Manila in 2016. He will be posted briefly in Singapore as Acting Head of Mission and will return to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm in January.

The Embassy staff send their heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Fries and wish him the best in his next endeavors.

The Embassy of Sweden welcomes Annika Thunborg as Ambassador-Designate to the Philippines. Before this, Annika Thunborg was the ambassador of Sweden in Mexico. We will hear more from Ambassador Thunborg soon,” the Embassy writes