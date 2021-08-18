Vietnam approves Norwegian EU/EEA digital covid-19 vaccination certificate

On 17 August Vietnam announced to the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi that they are temporarily approving the Norwegian EU / EEA digital covid-19 vaccination certificate, the Embassy writes in a recent update.

According to the Embassy, this means that Norwegian citizens who arrive in Vietnam and who can present a Norwegian EU / EEA digital covid-19 vaccine certificate showing that they have been fully vaccinated must only complete one week of hotel quarantine and one week of quarantine in their own home.

The certificate can be downloaded from helsenorge.no. Further changes may occur later and the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi will continuously update all new information on the Norway Portal / Vietnam and the Embassy’s Facebook page, the Embassy writes.