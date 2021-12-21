Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi reconnected with the Swedish community in Ho Chi Minh City

Last week, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi together with BuS had the chance to reconnect with the Swedish community in Ho Chi Minh City for the first time since April.

The delegation participated in a Business Breakfast briefing with Swedish companies on updates on the Embassy of Sweden’s activities in the areas of climate change (COP-26 follow-up), gender equality, energy, aviation, social dialogue, and more, the Embassy shared.

The delegation also had productive separate meetings and talks with representatives of Swedish companies including ABB, Clas Ohlson, AstraZeneca, and Volvo Cars.

Another inspiring meeting was with the very talented female entrepreneur Ms. Vy Le who is, among other things, co-founder and General Partner at Do Ventures, the Embassy noted.

For the first time, the Embassy also participated in a Vietnamese podcast titled “the Khanh Quoc show” where Ambassador Ann Måwe and the President of Ericsson in Vietnam Denis Brunetti were invited to discuss why Sweden is a leading nation in innovation. The podcast is to be aired in January.

On the last note after leaving for Hanoi, the Embassy added that Marcus Persson from BuS stayed behind and will now be permanently based in Ho Chi Minh City.