Sweden in Singapore welcomes students from the Military Academy Karlberg

The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore reported to have welcomed students from the Military Academy Karlberg – a Swedish military training center dating back to 1792, making it the oldest military academy in the world to remain in its original location.

The students are in Singapore for the International Cadets’ Conference where they will have the chance to meet with cadets from all over the world.

The Embassy wishes the students a pleasant time in Singapore plus a successful International Cadets’ Conference which it stressed to be an important opportunity for learning and strengthen mutual understandings.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninSingapore