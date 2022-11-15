Nordic Lucia Choirs to perform at Poinsettia Wishes exhibition in Singapore

The Embassy of Finland in Singapore said it is happy to be part of the Gardens by the Bay Christmas season and Nordic Day on 10th December and asks what could be a better way to get into the festive mood than listening to Swedish, Danish, Norwegian and Finnish Lucia choirs or meeting with the one and only Santa Claus?

Together with other Nordic Embassies, Finland are also represented in the in Poinsettia Wishes – the end-of-the-year floral show in the Flower dome – where it presents a variety of Nordic traditions.

The Embassy encourages to come and spot the seasonal items typical for Finns, or simply to enjoy the colorful display of flowers.

Full program: https://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/en/things-to-do/calendar-of-events/nordic-day.html