Sweden hands out healthcare items in Myanmar

Sweden together with partners of ‘The Access to Health Fund’ is supporting healthcare service providers in Myanmar during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has been contributing to that critical need, and handed out $6.2 million worth of healthcare items to Myanmar Ministry of Health and Sports on 17 July 2020.

Sweden is proud to support Access to Health Fund’s important work, which is a multi-donor trust fund for health operating predominately in conflict-affected areas in Myanmar. The project aims to increase equity in healthcare in Myanmar by bringing quality health services to the most difficult to reach places and populations and support the country as it moves towards universal health coverage.