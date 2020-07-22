Vestas supports medical staff in Pasay city with bicycles

The Danish renewable energy company Vestas donated bicycles for about 23 medical staffs from Pasay City and the southern area on 8 July 2020. Their contribution to society is to help Filipinos front-liners cope with the COVID-19 pandemic situation on limited transportation.

A total of 60 bicycles will be handed out to mostly to medical staffs who are working in hospitals, testing centers and health centers, according to One News.

Jakob Larsen, SVP head of SSC:

“We want to help the country fight the coronavirus disease and beyond by supporting our own staff and their families. I am proud to represent an organization that wants to contribute to helping others, especially when our country’s medical workers have done a remarkable effort and put their own personal needs and situation aside to help where it is most needed. They definitely deserve a helping hand.”

Maria Margarita Yao, Country HR director said:

“The use of bicycle as a transport supports fitness and it is environment-friendly, which is one of our principles as a renewable energy company. We need the help of our frontliners and they need our help as well. It’s time we work together to fight this pandemic disease.”

Vestas is the leading wind energy manufacturer headquartered in Denmark. the shared services office in Manila was established in 2014. The Philippines office employs nearly 500 employees working for the shared services in the areas of Finance and Accounting, Database management, Procurement and IT.

Vestas Philippines is currently on a look out for local team members, for more information please click here