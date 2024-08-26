Denmark-based organisation PbN supports Silam Coast Conservation effort

Preferred by Nature (PbN), a Denmark-based organization, is teaming up with Sabah to conserve and restore the Silam Coast Conservation Area (SCCA) in Lahad Datu. This region, part of Sabah’s Coral Triangle, is known for its extraordinary marine biodiversity.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding signed by Yayasan Sabah and PbN. Yayasan Sabah’s director, Datuk Seri Gulamhaidar Khan Bahadar, announced that PbN will provide RM1.2 million to improve supervision and monitoring of the SCCA. He believes this funding will be crucial in addressing environmental damage and promoting sustainable practices.

The SCCA, located in Darvel Bay and spanning the Coral Triangle and Sulu Sea, is one of the world’s most diverse marine areas. It covers about 2,770 hectares and includes important mangrove forests and islands, making it a key conservation zone within the Sulu-Sulawesi Marine Eco-region.

The area is home to around 138 plant species, including 63 types of mangroves, as well as 60 bird species and 25 mammal species, some of which are rare in Malaysia. The collaboration between PbN and Yayasan Sabah aims to protect and restore this vital ecosystem for future generations.