Swedish IoT innovation withstands Taal vocano eruption in the Phillippines

In January 2020, volcano Taal in the Philippines spewed out ashes on the surrounding areas. In the meantime, in the city of Manilla, some 50 kilometers further, the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution was running at full speed since then until now.

Packetworx is one of the companies leading in IoT innovations and was at the time running trials for a smart water metering project, according to Embedded computing design. Volcano Taal’s ash-eruption reached the trial location, completely covering the water meters with ash.

Stefan Lindgren, CTO of Talkpool, said “In the design phase, we kept in mind that the water meters need to be able to withstand rough conditions, for example in industrial environments. The batteries in the device can withstand high temperatures and still provide 10 years of battery life and the device is IP68 rated, protecting it from water impact. Still though, during the design phase we would have never thought our smart water meters would end up being covered in volcano ash, such unique condition!”

“We’re proud that the meter works as new after having been cleaned up by our partner Packetworx, who are leading the LoRaWAN revolution in the Philippines.” Mr. Lindgren added