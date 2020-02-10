Myanmar government ordered Wärtsilä power plants to battle black outs

The government of Myanmar has ordered two fast-track power plants to try to put an end to large-scale blackouts,on 7 February 2020 .

Last summer, the Yangon area of the country was subjected to power cuts of up to six hours a day.

Now the government has contracted Finnish technology group Wärtsilä to deliver equipment for two power plants which are expected to be operational within months.

According to Power engineering international, each plant will feature eight Wärtsilä gas engines running on liquefied natural gas(LNG), delivering a combined output of 146 MW – which will contribute more than five per cent of Myanmar’s capacity.

The power plants in Myanmar will run on Wärtsilä’s 50SG engines. The projects will be owned by a consortium of China National Technical Import and Export Corporation (CNTIC) and VPower Group, Myanmar’s largest gas-fired engine power plant owner and operator.