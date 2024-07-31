Swedish singer to compete singing in Thai

Sebastian Hansson, a producer/songwriter/singer from Sweden, will compete tonight on the new Workpoint TV show “โอ้ละหนอ I Love เมืองไทย” (“O LaNor I Love Thailand”). This unique program features foreigners showcasing their talent by singing Thai songs.

The show airs every Wednesday at 8:15 PM on Workpoint Channel 23, with exclusive replays available on Netflix. Don’t miss tonight’s episode, July 31st, and let’s cheer for him.

Check out his covers, including Thai songs, via the links below.

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSebastianHansson

https://www.tiktok.com/@sebastianhanssonofficial

https://www.facebook.com/SebastianHansson/

https://www.instagram.com/iamthesebastian/

Source: FaceBook/WorkPoint