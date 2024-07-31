Swedish Embassy promotes work-life balance

The Embassy of Sweden in Thailand is using the popular Netflix show “Master of the House” to promote one of the important values of Sweden – the work-life balance.

“While some, like the Thevasatitpaisarn family from a popular Netflix show “Master of the House,” might want people to work around the clock, Sweden prioritizes work-life balance,” writes the embassy on its FaceBook page.

“In Sweden, everyone has the right to work, support themselves, and balance their career with family life. Swedish employees work an average of 1,441 hours per year, which is approximately 18% less than the OECD average. Despite this, the country’s productivity is comparable to other EU nations.”

“We are like a family,” and we really mean it. From well-being allowances to generous parental leave, this reflects our genuine care for your well-being. Sweden’s focus on wellness contributes to a healthy work culture and makes Sweden a family-friendly country.

So, what do you value most in a workplace?