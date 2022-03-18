TAT Stockholm launched “Meaningful Travel Campaign” for sustainable tourism

Last month, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced the launch of the “Meaningful Travel Campaign”, which is a collaboration between the TAT Stockholm Office and Thailand-registered social enterprise Socialgiver that aims to help visiting tourists support nature conservation and protect green spaces throughout Thailand.

A non-profit organization, Socialgiver partners with social and environmental projects from across Thailand, helping them raise funds for the wonderful work they do. In the “Meaningful Travel Campaign”, the partner is the Big Trees Project – an environmental volunteer and advocacy group that works with communities, government agencies, and the private sector to promote awareness and help preserve green spaces in Bangkok and around Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The Meaningful Travel Campaign is in line with TAT’s commitment towards more sustainable and more responsible tourism in Thailand as the country reopens to international travelers, which is a key element of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022 Amazing New Chapters’ marketing strategy. Tourists will be able to enjoy not only a fantastic holiday but also a meaningful holiday, as they will be giving back to the local communities and the environment.”

With the Meaningful Travel Campaign, when Nordic and Baltic tourists book hotels, restaurants, attractions, and other experiences through the Socialgiver platform, 50 percent of the revenue will go to Big Trees.

Founded in 2010, Big Trees sees the general public and organizations working together to preserve public green spaces and the environment. Its work includes creating awareness on how big trees can help reduce pollution in the atmosphere and decrease dust particle levels and produce oxygen, grow seedlings, conduct reforestation efforts, create jobs for the local people through arborists training, and help property owners maintain their big trees.