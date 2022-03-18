DWN and Danish Church in Thailand to host charity concert in Bangkok

The Danish Church Thailand, in cooperation with Danish Women’s Network (DWN), will host a charity concert in Bangkok in support of the education of stateless children and Danish Church Thailand.

The event is titled ‘Soul Night In Bangkok’ and will feature Jasmine & Jakob Dinensen as well as a handful of their international, musical friends who line up to raise money.

The event will be held at the Admiral Pub on Thursday 24 March. The admission fee of 1500 THB includes a welcome drink and snacks while the rest of the profit will go to the good causes.

To register please contact [email protected] or [email protected]