Crayfish Party in Bangkok

The Thai Nordic Association in collaboration with the Nordic Chambers, SWEA, and the Danish Women’s Network, cordially invites you to join the Crayfish Party 2022 on Saturday, 24 September 2022 at The Landmark Ballroom!
.
The evening includes everything you would expect from a traditional Crayfish Party. All welcome drinks, beer, wine, and snaps with lots of crayfish, marinated salmon, desserts, and midnight snacks are ready to be served!
Event details
Date: Saturday, 24 September 2022
Time: 18:00 – 00:30 hrs
Location: The Landmark Bangkok Ballroom
Program:
18:00 – 18:30 – Reception area: Welcome drink, beer, and soft drinks
18:30 – Doors Open
18:30 – 20:00 – DJ
19:00 – 20:00 – Crayfish Served
20:00 – 20:45 – The Boss Band plays – The first set
20:45 – 21:00 – Lucky Draw (small prizes)
21:00 – 21:45 – The Boss Band plays – The Second set
21:45 – 22:00 – Lucky Draw (big prizes)
22:00 – 22:45 – The Boss Band plays – The third set
22:45 – 00:00 – DJ and Midnight Soup
00:00 – 00:30 – Close
*The program is preliminary, and some minor adjustments may be made to it.
Make your reservations by email to [email protected] with your name and number of guests.
- Member super-early bird price (pay at the latest by August 28th) is 2,950 THB, and Table of 10 is 29,000 THB (including 10 lottery tickets).
- Member early bird price (pay at the latest by September 10th) is 3,250 THB, and Table of 10 is 31,000 THB.
- Member normal price (pay at the latest by September 17th) is 3,500 THB, and Table of 10 is 33,000 THB.
- Non-member price is 3,700 THB, and Table of 10 is 35,000 THB.
- To get the member price for a Table of 10, it has to be booked by a Member or co-host Member.