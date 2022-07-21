Crayfish Party in Bangkok

The Thai Nordic Association in collaboration with the Nordic Chambers, SWEA, and the Danish Women’s Network, cordially invites you to join the Crayfish Party 2022 on Saturday, 24 September 2022 at The Landmark Ballroom!

.

The evening includes everything you would expect from a traditional Crayfish Party. All welcome drinks, beer, wine, and snaps with lots of crayfish, marinated salmon, desserts, and midnight snacks are ready to be served!

Event details

Date: Saturday, 24 September 2022

Time: 18:00 – 00:30 hrs

Location: The Landmark Bangkok Ballroom

Program:

18:00 – 18:30 – Reception area: Welcome drink, beer, and soft drinks

18:30 – Doors Open

18:30 – 20:00 – DJ

19:00 – 20:00 – Crayfish Served

20:00 – 20:45 – The Boss Band plays – The first set

20:45 – 21:00 – Lucky Draw (small prizes)

21:00 – 21:45 – The Boss Band plays – The Second set

21:45 – 22:00 – Lucky Draw (big prizes)

22:00 – 22:45 – The Boss Band plays – The third set

22:45 – 00:00 – DJ and Midnight Soup

00:00 – 00:30 – Close

*The program is preliminary, and some minor adjustments may be made to it.

Make your reservations by email to [email protected] with your name and number of guests.