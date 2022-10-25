Thai-Norwegian actress Urassaya shares “appreciation of family” is what both countries have in common

The Thai-Norwegian actress, Urassaya Sperbund, also known as “Yaya” shared her perspectives on growing up with the Thai and Norwegian culture on a show, “Student of The World (กลิ่นความเจริญ)” of WorkpointTODAY channel.

She expressed how grateful she is for getting to be in and have “the best of both worlds.”

“I think, traditionally, we have something in common, both Thai and Norwegian, is that we appreciate family very much. And when we gather, it is such a beautiful thing, a beautiful moment,” Urassaya said.

On the particular episode, Noppatjak Attanon, the host of the show and editor-in-chief of Workpoint News traveled with the Norwegian Seafood Council team to Lofoten, Norway, to experience and learn about Norwegian culture through the lens of food, well prepared by a local, Tone Rorveit.

They were warm-welcomed into a Norwegian-style house and served different kinds of Norwegian dishes and drinks for a lunch together.

“When I go to my aunt’s summer house, it’s this mood, where everybody is just sitting around, you get your own food. You connect through that moment of eating and sharing and I think it’s something very Scandinavian. That’s the thing that I love and miss the most about coming back to Norway,” said Urassaya.

Watch the full video of the episode here.