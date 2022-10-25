Business in Asia / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining / Sustainability / Thailand

Thai energy firm Bangchak learns to manage CO2 emissions from Norway

Thai Bangchark Corporation Plc (BCP) aims to learn from Norwegian’s Okea how to control carbon dioxide emissions for reducing its carbon footprint.

Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach, chief executive of BCP and and chairman of Okea said:

“Fossil fuel releases carbon dioxide into the air. We have to study and find ways to reduce emissions to maintain a healthy environment.”

The company shared that it is not only interested in expanding its upstream petroleum business, but also is intriuged to contribute in solving the world’s relevant issues like global warming.

Previously, BCP progressed in elevating its production capacity by sending over an investment deal to Okea.

The firm expects the oil and gas production to increase from the current barrels, around 20,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023.

