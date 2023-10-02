Norwegian Seafood Council partners with Thai major retail “Big C” promoting premium-quality salmon

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) recently announced its first official partnership with the Thai major retail business, Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited, promoting the campaign of “Premium-Quality Salmon from Norway.”

The campaign launch was held at Big C Supercenter, Rama 4 branch in Bangkok of Thailand and attend by the director of NSC in Southeast Asia, Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Chief Executive Officer and President of Big C Retail Corporation Public Company Limited, Aswin Techajareonvikul, the Ambassador of Norway to Thailand, Astrid Emilie Helle, and others.

According to Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, the campaign aims to highlight Norway’s international-standard seafood industry and make the premium-quality Norwegian salmon and other seafood from Norway more accessible among Thai consumers.

“Big C is proud to present salmon and seafood products from Norway to our customers and it is a great honor to cooperate with Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) under the special campaign,” said Aswin Techajareonvikul during the opening ceremony.

Besides the advanced technologies Norway uses to operate its fishery industry, it is widely known that Norways’ geography with clear, cold water allows the country to produce and export the claimed-premium tastes of Norwegian salmon, fjord trout, saba, and other types of seafood.

“From modern fishery practices and concerns about sustainability to preserve food safety and values, Thai consumers can now be confident that they will get to consume the highest quality of Norwegian seafood from Big C,” Aswin added.

The launch event also had exclusive seafood served to general attendees such as Norwegian salmon sashimi, salmon teriyaki with rice, spicy and sour salmon salad, and salmon pickles and informed them about special promotions available until 18 October 2023 for shopping Norwegian seafood at every Big C branch in Thailand.

Source: MGR Online