Wind power plan and net zero emission goal bring more Danish investors to Vietnam

The official visit of the Danish Crown Prince Frederik, which will take place o 1 and 2 November 2022, is to be accompanied by more than half of 35 Danish business executives in the wind power industry, including Orsted Vietnam Llc.

According to vnexpress. net, there will also be representatives of three investment funds: the Danish government’s IFU, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and EKF.

With Vietnam’s effort in developing in the renewable energy field and the goal to reduce carbon emissions, the analysts shared that they are what influence more investments from Danish companies.

Denmark is one of five biggest foreign investors in Vietnam with US$1.32 billion.

Source: https://e.vnexpress.net/news/industries/vietnam-wind-power-prospects-bring-in-danish-investors-4527124.html