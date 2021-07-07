Thai shipbuilder lands contract with Danish-Taiwanese offshore company

Marsun Shipyard in Thailand has landed a contract for two Inertia M3 high-speed trimaran crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from the joint Danish-Taiwanese offshore establishment UMO, Offshore wind reports.

UMO was established earlier this year between Denmark’s World Marine Offshore (WMO) and the Taiwanese bulk carrier company U‐Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

Marsun Shipyard is contracted to build the CTVs to Danish Flag requirements, classing them as passenger vessels in Bureau Veritas, in compliance with IMO high-speed code. WI-ND Naval Architects has in close cooperation with Sydney-based high-speed craft experts One2three Naval Architects designed the vessels based on the Inertia trimaran hull form.

The hull design is prepared for hybrid installation and the vessels will be accommodated with 24 passenger seats that have 180-degree visibility, two single officer cabins, two double crew cabins, and a crew mess and TV lounge area.

In addition, the forward deck area will feature a cargo deck for containers and toolboxes together with a 50 cubic meter climate-controlled storage facility under the deck only made possible by the form of the trimaran hull shape.

About the order, Marsun Shipyard said, “Marsun Shipyard has worked diligently to win the contract in strong competition with numerous international shipyards, and with this contract, Marsun is securing a strong position as a high-quality builder for the international offshore windfarm Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) market.”