DCCC East: June update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China has with its recent newsletter given a June update from the Royal Danish Consulate in China including some of Consulate General Jakob Linulf’s recent activities. A part of the update reads:

In June, Consul General Mr. Jakob Linulf visited Zhenjiang City in Jiangsu where he met the Secretary of the CPC Zhenjiang Municipal Committee to discuss Zhenjiang transitioning to a low-carbon city. Commercial Consul Mr. Jesper Halle made the opening speech at the ‘Changning International Investment Promotion Meeting’. Jakob Linulf visited Novozymes at FIC and participated in the Yangtze River Delta region dialogue on “Building Back Better and Greener opening” together with the Nordic Consulates General, Innovation Centre Denmark, and Danish companies.

Trade Council China, Shanghai

June 2, the Consulate hosted and participated in the ‘wastewater treatment Cooperation Conference’ at AquaTech China. The Consulate also held a roundtable discussion on diabetes with Novo Nordisk as the sponsor.

More than 10 Danish Design and Lifestyle companies displayed their exceptional design, quality, and inspiration at the Design Shanghai week.

June 15, the China Denmark Health Policy Exchange and Sharing event was held at the Consulate General in Shanghai and on June 16, “China – Denmark Day” was successfully held at Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd Wind Power Group (SEWPG).

Invest in Denmark

Food and Health Team in Invest in Denmark hosted the “Danish food ingredients innovation forum” in HIFI China (Healthy Ingredient, Food Ingredient) this year. 3 Danish speakers from DTU, Arla, and Fermbiotics joined virtually and introduced strongholds in the Danish food ingredient sector.