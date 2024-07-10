Thailand Expat Guide 2024 is now available



Thailand Expat Guide 2024 is now published. The book is the latest in a series of Thailand Expat Guides published by Scandinavian Publishing since 2013.

Thailand Expat Guide offers advice and inspiration for long staying tourists and business people about living in Thailand. Orinally produced for mainly Nordic expatriate from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland or any other European national living in Thailand, the book today appeals more widely to foreigners in general who are considering moving to become expats in Thailand.

The “Nordic Business Directory” at the back of the guide book remains, however a very popular section. The listing is the only comprehensible directory of companies in Thailand that originate from or are in other ways related to the Nordic business community here.

See old issues of the yearbook here:

https://issuu.com/scandasia/stacks/b0d590c1555c41ab9ddc09c2f1b202d0

Here are the main chapters:

