Swedish alzheimer medicine approved in Hong Kong

The drug Leqembi has been approved for consumers in Hong Kong. This was announced by Bioarctic Today, 11 July 2024. The drug is a result of a long-standing colaboration between the Swedish company, Bioarctic, and the Japanese company, Eisai.

The antibody of the drug was originally developed by th professor Lars Lannfelt, who dicovered Arctic mutations in Alzheimers disease. Lars Lannfelt is connected to Bioarctic.

Eisai was responsible for the clinical development, applications for market approval and commercialization of Leqembi for Alzheimer’s disease.

The approval of the drug in Hong Kong was made by the Department of Health in Hong Kong. The drug is already approved in US, Japan, China and South Korea.

Source: Bioarctic