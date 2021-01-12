Thailand secures 63 million doses Covid-19 vaccine with vaccinations scheduled to start next month

According to the Thai Cabinet, Thailand has secured deals for a total of 63 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from different pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The vaccine will be given out in phrases, with the first phase planned to begin next month. The first shipment contains 200,000 doses of vaccine from Chinese Sinovac Biotech and the shipment is the first part of a deal for a total of 2 million doses from the Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The first doses will be given to medical personnel and other people in the maximum control zones, such as those in Samut Sakhon, Rayong, and Chon Buri. The second shipment of 800.000 doses is scheduled to arrive in March, with a final shipment of 1 million doses arriving in April.

Thailand had in October 2020 signed a joint-venture agreement with British-Swedish AstraZeneca to produce 200 million doses but the country has only been able to secure 26 million doses for itself. The 26 million doses will be produced locally by Siam Bioscience and are expected to be delivered in June this year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has also recently approved the purchase of an additional 35 million doses, bringing Thailand’s total order of Covid-19 vaccine to 63 million doses. The total of 63 million doses is enough to cover a little less than half of Thailand’s 70 million people. The cabinet has approved a TBH 1.2 billion ($ 39 million) budget for the vaccines which will be offered for free to all Thai citizens.

Source: The Thaiger