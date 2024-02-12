General news / Malaysia / Sweden

28 international health professionals: Corona still actively evolving

According to 28 health professionals from Malaysia, Sweden, USA and India the coronavirus is still evolving and the new mutations can affect vulnerable people even if they are fully vaccinated.

This was published in a study in the virology journal Wiley, where the mutational patterns and genetic interrelationships in the Indian population were analyzed. The health professionals call for a scaling-up in surveillance to determine the vaccine’s geographic and temporal effectiveness against new variants.

Between December 2021 and March 2023 the genomic surveillance of the variant Omicron B.1.1.529 was investigated statewide in the Indian population. The goal was to explain the mutational patterns and the genetic interrelationships.

Source: newindianexpress.com

