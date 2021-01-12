Stora Enso’s Eco-friendly pellet packaging wins global Worldstar Award

Finnish packaging company Stora Enso’s design for eco-friendly pellet packaging has been awarded with a prestigious global WorldStar award. The renewable and recyclable packaging is designed for heavy use in transporting and warehousing of wood pellets for heating. The awarded packaging is a sustainable alternative to the standard plastic bag used in the pellet industry.

In the packaging design work, special attention was paid to usability, recyclability and visual appearance. The 12 kg pellet box, which replaces a plastic bag, is easy to bring home from the store thanks to the carrying handle. The packaging is a collaboration between Finnish packaging designer Karoliina Pennanen and the Stora Enso Packaging Automation team.

Tom Lind, SVP Head of Corrugated Nordics at Stora Enso says “The pellet packaging is a good example of how clever design can help replace plastics with renewable, recyclable and low-carbon material. The packaging provides strong usability advantages compared to alternative pellets packaging, enabling easier carrying and pouring as well as more compact storage.”

About WorldStar awards

The WorldStar Competition is one of the major events of the World Packaging Organization (WPO) and is the pre-eminent international award in packaging. WorldStar awards are based on the judges’ consensus that a pack is superior in its category and market and better in its class in execution or innovation by comparison to others. The judging panel consists of country representatives from WPO and one representative from the International Packaging Press Organisation.

The 2021 awards received 345 entries from 35 countries around the world.