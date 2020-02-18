Thais and Filipinos are increasing the population of Greenland

A report by The Statistics of Greenland shows that foreigners are a major reason to the population increase in Greenland – in fact the reports shows a 12 % increase of foreign citizens in Greenland in 2019.

Majority of the foreigners in Greenland come from two Southeast Asian countries: Thailand and the Philippines. In fact, there reside 373 Filipinos and 208 Thais out of the 1.246 foreign citizens in Greenland – a total increase of 109 people from the two countries compared to a year ago. These two nationalities currently make up 47% of all foreign citizens in Greenland.

1 January 2020 Greenland had a population of 56.081 people.

Source: Grønlands Statistik