Nokia 2.3 latest price updated in the Philippines

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, recently launched the Nokia 2.3 in the Philippines. The Espoo, Finland-based HMD Global Oy is the new home of Nokia phones and tablets. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets.

Sancho Chak, general manager for HMD Global Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand, said in a press statement. “We’re bringing the next-generation Nokia 2.3 to the Philippines as we want to reach more of our Filipino fans, especially those who are looking to level-up their smartphone experience with a phone that is not only reliable and packed with advanced features but also comes with a budget-friendly price tag. HMD Global are very excited for the launch of the Nokia 2.3 in the Philippines, and we look forward to more fans enjoying the Nokia smartphone experience that just keeps getting better,”

Challotte Koa, senior business manager said the launching of the Nokia 2.3 in Bonifacio Global City, said “the latest version Nokia 2.3 comes with a camera powered by AI to help a user get the best shots, a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment. Being Android 10-ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years, ensuring this smartphone gets better over time.”

The Nokia 2.3 latest price update is at P5,990, with every purchase comes bundled with a free Bluetooth speaker and case.